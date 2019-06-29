Antara Kashyap June 29 2019, 5.35 pm June 29 2019, 5.35 pm

After getting married in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards, stars Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner will be officially saying "I do" with friends and family at Paris. The couple threw a pool party as a part of their pre-wedding celebrations where Sophie was seen in a white dress and Joe looked dapper in a pinstriped suit. Priyanka and Nick also graced the party with a black slip dress and a blue printed shirt respectively. New pictures from the rehearsal dinner have surfaced on the internet, and PeeCee has been spotted channeling her inner Victoria with the 80s Hollywood look.

The paparazzi photos of Priyanka from Jophie's rehearsal dinner show her carrying a white one-shoulder dress and white feather earrings. She is sporting an 80s inspired soft curls look with minimal makeup. The pictures of her outfit are not out yet and hence we don't know what her dress looks like. The pictures of other celebrities arriving for the all-white themed event are also out. Sophie Turner's on-screen sister Maisie Williams was seen arriving wearing a white dress with her boyfriend Rueben Selby. The couple was seen sporting a similar shade of pink hair colour. Kevin and Danielle Jonas also looked dapper in white. Also in attendance was Joe's Toothbrush co-star Ashley Graham. The bride and groom chose an unconventional shade of red to wear on the event.

Check the photos out below:

View this post on Instagram Priyanka at #Jophie rehearsal dinner #JophieWedding A post shared by Jonas Brothers Fan Account (@comebacktojonas) on Jun 28, 2019 at 1:50pm PDT

It's a time of celebration for the Jonas family. The Jonas Brothers' album Happiness Begins debuted at number one on the Billboard Top 200 charts. Sophie Turner has wrapped up Game Of Thrones and was last seen in X-men: Dark Phoenix, which was a success. The Joe-Sophie wedding is the icing on the cake for the family.