Priyanka Chopra chats with Blake Lively and we so feel xoxo Gossip Girl!

The LIT couple, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are everywhere on the internet. Right from attending the US open to even making it to the 50th anniversary for Ralph Lauren last weekend, the duo can’t get enough of each other. While we saw PeeCee at the Lauren’s event in a body-hugging chequered dress, her beau on the other hand looked suave in a white tux; truly a stylish couple made in heaven. But apart from the style quotient, there was something interesting that caught our attention.

Here’s the lovely part! A video is doing the rounds of the internet where Priyanka is seen bonding with Blake Lively. Yes, you heard that right bit**es. Well, as per a report in DNA, the Upper East Side babe, Serena Van Der Woodsen, and our desi girl’s chat was all about fashion.

Well, if the girls were discussing fashion, we wonder why wasn’t Nick keen to pour in some of his thoughts? Anyways, we really just can’t get over the fact that PeeCee met Blake Lively. All the Gossip Girl memories just flashed in front our eyes. We wish are more videos of the babes conversing. You know you love me, XOXO, Gossip Girl guys!

