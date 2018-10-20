Priyanka Chopra chimes in on bestie Meghan Markle’s pregnancy

Just a few days ago, the Kensington Palace sent the world in a tizzy after they announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their first child together. Of course there were congratulatory messages pouring in from across the world for the couple. With the world wishing them the best, how can Meghan’s good friend Priyanka Chopra not chime in about the former Suits actress’ pregnancy.

While talking to People magazine at the JBL Fest in Las Vegas, PeeCee said, "I would, as a friend, just say that I'm really excited for her (Meghan). I think this is a new phase in every woman's life and I hope hers is as amazing as she wants it to be." The couple are expecting their first child in Spring 2019. When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exchanged vows in England in May this year, Priyanka was one among the thousand guests who made it to the invitees’ list.

While Meghan’s wedding was covered by the whole world, the focus now shifts to her pal Priyanka Chopra. The Quantico actress is reportedly tying the knot with fiancé Nick Jonas in November this year. It is said that the wedding will take place in Jodhpur. However, there’s no confirmation on the occasion yet. If reports are true, we wonder if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend PeeCee’s wedding. It’s sure to be one royal affair anyway!