Finally! Priyanka Chopra CONFIRMS relationship with Nick Jonas, also talks about his India trip

And there comes a confirmation from Priyanka Chopra. All this while the lady didn't utter beau Nick Jonas' name at all in the media as she let the pictures do the talking, but we are glad that she has finally decided to speak about her relationship with him. And going by the statement, it looks like the two are pretty serious about each other. In an interview with People.com, Priyanka has said that Nick and she are getting to know each other. Not just that she talked about his recent trip to India. Everything seems to be working out really well for PC and Nick, who are totally loving each others' company.

“We’re getting to know each other and I think it was a great experience for him. It was really beautiful. He had a great time. That’s what he said. I think he really enjoyed it,” Priyanka was quoted by the portal. This is the first time that Priyanka has talked about him ever since they have started dating. The last time she was talking about him, she was denying the dating rumours that started after she went with him at the Met Gala in 2017. From then to now, the change in her feelings is quite evident. The fact that she has not denied and admitted that they’re in fact getting to know each other is proof that things are getting serious between them.

There have been rumours that Priyanka and Nick are ready to take their relationship to the next level as the two might get engaged soon. Considering they both have met their families, we won't be surprised if that happens soon.

What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.