Nilofar Shaikh August 09 2019, 2.08 pm August 09 2019, 2.08 pm

The Jonas brothers – Nick, Joe and Kevin - have started their Happiness Begins Tour in Miami, a few days ago. And not to our surprise, actress Priyanka Chopra, alongside her family, is in Miami to extend her support to the Jonas clan. With all the fun Jonas family is currently having in Miami, Priyanka Chopra has shared a few sneak peeks from that on her Instagram handle. The post shared by the actress included sister-in-law Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas. Recently, yet another glimpse from the Happiness Begins tour has been shared by the Jonas family.

Priyanka Chopra’s father-in-law Paul Kevin Jonas took to his social media handle and shared a collage of beautiful pictures. The collage included four pictures, one of which is a selfie of him with his wife Denise Miller Jonas, the second picture was from the Jonas Brothers concert. The third picture, on the other hand, is of the airplane by which they landed for the Happiness begins Tour and the fourth picture which caught our eyes is of Priyanka Chopra and Nick’s mother Denise Miller Jonas cuddling each other. The caption for the post read, "Sometimes you just need to stop and take in the moment #happinessbegins". This picture is indeed a reflection of the strong bond that the duo shares!

Take a look at the post here: