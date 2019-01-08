Priyanka Chopra decodes the secret to her long-distance marriage with Nick Jonas

One of the grandest Bollywood weddings of 2018 was of Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra and Hollywood star Nick Jonas. The two had a fairytale larger than life wedding at Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jodhpur. Though the wedding happened almost a month ago, the beautiful pictures even when released late, break the internet. The couple is married now had to and will have to be away from each other and Priyanka Chopra recently revealed the secret to her long-distance marriage with hubby Nick Jonas.

In an interview to Vogue magazine when PeeCee was asked about how she manages to maintain the long-distance relationship with Nick Jonas despite their hectic schedules, this is what Priyanka had to say, "Yeah, good question. We don't! You have to accommodate and make time for each other, I think that's really important. We both are extremely hardworking people, we both love our jobs, we are extremely big workaholics but at the same we know that we have to prioritise each other as well."

While Priyanka is busy juggling her Hollywood and Bollywood careers, Nick is tied up with his professional commitments. Priyanka revealed that the two make sure to spend as much time with each other as they possibly can, even if it means flying down just for a day to see each other. "As you have seen, we keep flying across the world, even if it's for a day just to meet each other. We do that, while also prioritising our jobs. I think both of us understand that about each other."

View this post on Instagram From mine to yours.. Happy new year everyone! #2019 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Jan 1, 2019 at 6:23am PST

Currently, the two are holidaying in Switzerland post which the two will head back to their respective professional commitments.