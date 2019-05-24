Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone: Have you seen these Cannes Red Carpet Outfit inspired desserts?

Onkar Kulkarni May 24 2019, 2.34 pm May 24 2019, 2.34 pm

Every year Bollywood celebrities put up a show at the Cannes Film Festival where they are seen sashaying down the red carpet in the best of their outfits. This year was no less. The year saw celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and also television actress Hina Khan making a big splash at the French Riviera. While many got inspired by their outfits, a well-known pastry chef Pooja Dhingra took the inspiration to the next level. Pooja, who runs her bakery Le 15 Patisserie in Mumbai, has come up with desserts replicating these grand celebrity outfits.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s off-shoulder canary yellow gown by Ashi Studio

“Yellow is such a happy colour, and the frills and flow of the outfit reminded me of fluffy and light lemon eclairs. We used a lemon eclair and recreated the frill with a lemon mousse,” says Pooja.

Deepika Padukone’s Peter Dundas gown

“I absolutely loved the drama and contrast on Deepika's outfit and I have always been obsessed with bows as a fashion statement. We used our White Chocolate Cupcakes for this dress,” says Pooja.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Leal Daccarett’s red and white strapless gown

“The dress was reminiscent of candy canes to me. We recreated the look with raspberry and white chocolate meringue eclairs,” says Pooja.

Priyanka Chopra’s Roberto Cavalli dress

“We wanted to capture the glamour and dazzle of Priyanka's dress, hence we made a chocolate cake with chocolate crumbles and made it extra sparkly!”

Hina Khan’s geometric lavender dress by Maison Armine Ohanyan

“Pink and purple tones have always been my favourite, and Lavender is no exception. The dress looked floral and fresh, which made our lavender macarons perfect,” says Pooja.

We can't decide what titillated us more, the divas or the mouth-watering desserts! *wink*