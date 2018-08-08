home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Priyanka Chopra dives into the shoot of The Sky is Pink, shares a happy picture

First published: August 08, 2018 12:16 PM IST | Updated: August 08, 2018 12:41 PM IST | Author: Prajakta Ajgaonkar

Actress Priyanka Chopra is in a happy space as she begins shooting for her Bollywood project The Sky Is Pink. She took to social media to share this news. Sharing pictures with her co-stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, director Shonali Bose and producers Sidharth Roy Kapur and Ronnie Screwvala, Miss Chopra seems to be quite excited to be aboard this project.

In a statement, the actress had earlier said, “I look forward to diving into this film…It’s very special to me. As soon as I read it, I knew I had to be a part of telling this story, so I’m wearing two hats on this one… as an actor and as a co-producer. In both aspects, I am equally excited to work with the amazing team of actors and technicians we have on board. Shonali is a formidable filmmaker and I can’t wait to see this story unfold in her expertise. I’m looking forward to working with Farhan, Ronnie and Sid again. All in all, it’s a great homecoming.”

In the movie, Priyanka and Farhan will be playing the role of Zaira Wasim’s parents. The movie revolves around a young motivational speaker named Aisha Choudhary, who was diagnosed with an immune deficiency disorder as an infant. She died at the age of 19.

Meanwhile, her other Hollywood project titled Cowboy Ninja Viking with Chris Pratt has been put on hold by Universal Studios. She had signed the project post walking out of Salman Khan starrer Bharat. Apart from these movies, she will also be seen in Isn’t It Romantic which will be releasing on February 14 next year.

