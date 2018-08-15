Priyanka Chopra's engagement ring clicked; PeeCee has been Nick-ed indeed

There has been much brouhaha around the alleged affair of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. However, one look at the two together and all can see how smitten they are with each other. Add to it the fact that they both walk hand in hand wherever and whenever, and have wooed over each other's family as well, one can put two and two together and say that yes, a BIG ANNOUNCEMENT is indeed in order. And yes, finally, after a long peek-a-boo with the paps, Priyanka Chopra's big rock of a ring from Tiffany's has finally made it to our feeds. And boy, oh boy, we are simply envious, one look at the ring.

When Raveena Tandon chose to post her pout stint with Priyanka, from a wild Wednesday party at Manish Malhotra's, little did she know that neither she nor Priyanka, but the appearance of the ring would take away all the stares.

And there it is! In plain view for all to see! The surprising bit is that when PeeCee entered the venue, she did not have it on. Seems like in her constant effort to hide the ring from the cameras, she skipped a step of social media.

Remember the airport appearance where she fidgeted and removed the ring. Why so, indeed? It's just a ring, and it is not really news that you and Nick are sweethearts, PeeCee.

Or was it that our PeeCee darl feared a comparison with the big rocks of other celeb brides? Well, given the prices of Tiffany's rings, she really shouldn't. However, one look at the ring of Shilpa Shetty that she flashed way back in 2009, and one does gulp down a bit. After all, it was a 3-crore affair.

Forget something that old. Let's talk about the ring of Anushka Sharma that trended like wildfire last year due to its not-so-obvious flashing. In fact, reports suggested that it was a rock so gorgeous that no one was able to take eyes off it. Coming to the cost, reportedly, it was even more than the rent of Borgo Finocchieto in Tuscany, Italy, the place where Virat and Anushka's nuptials took place. That will place it around a crore, the approximate weekly rent.

Well, you needn't run so much Priyanka. We are all happy for you. Waiting for the date of the big fat Punjabi wedding now, the quintessential East meets West kind of stuff. Congratulations, babe.