Priyanka Chopra escorts little Ahil; is this a mandate for being in the Salman Khan club?

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan is the king of box office as his films are a sureshot success, every time they hit the screens. Well, almost, if we ignore fiascos like Race 3 and Tubelight, but even they manage to rake in crores. Every filmmaker wants a piece of Salman Khan and he is everyone’s favourite. But do you know who Salman Khan’s favourite is? It’s not rocket science, it’s his nephew Ahil Sharma.

As the popular saying goes, the way to a man's heart is through his stomach, but looks like the way to Salman’s heart is through his nephew Ahil Sharma. Salman along with his Da-Bangg team is touring the US and his sister Arpita and nephew Ahil are accompanying him.

Priyanka Chopra who is all set to sizzle in Bollywood once again with Salman’s upcoming movie Bharat, was recently spotted spending some quality time with baby Ahil. It was a beautiful sight.

But that surely got us thinking too. The actresses in Salman camp pamper Ahil to the tee. So is it a given that being with the little one comes as a part and parcel of being in Salman’s good books? Here are a few other actresses spotted frequently with the little one.

Sonakshi Sinha

The Dabangg girl of Bollywood, Sonakshi Sinha made her debut in Bollywood opposite Salman Khan. The actress is quite close to Salman and his family members. On the tour, Sonakshi was spotted multiple times with Ahil.

Jacqueline Fernandez

The Kick actress seems to be smitten by Ahil Sharma as time and again we have seen her spending quality time with Ahil. Be it on his birthday or the Da-Bangg tour, Jacqueline’s Instagram stories are filled with Ahil and we ain’t complaining.

Katrina Kaif

The Tiger Zinda Hai actress is like a member of the Khan khandaan. The actress at Rani Mukerji’s daughter Adira’s birthday even went on to call Ahil as her date and the two had a gala time together.

Daisy Shah

The actress who made her debut with Salman Khan in Jai Ho was seen holding Ahil in her arms and playing with him. On the tour as well, the two were seen having good time together.

So, is it a mandate for all Salman Khan actresses to be in the good books of little Ahil as well? It may or may not be so, but our observations surely say so.