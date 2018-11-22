Priyanka Chopra exclusive: Is this the celebrity stylist finalised for PeeCee's wedding trousseau?

We are still dealing with the Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding but as we all know 2018 is going to see one more high profile tie-up. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wedding at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, next month, is already the talk of the town. The grand wedding celebrations (fit for a princess) will take place from November 30 to December 3. According to reports, the actress is gearing up for a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony with all the rituals, followed by a Christian wedding on December 3. Priyanka will wear an Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla creation for her Indian wedding and a Ralph Lauren outfit for the wedding the next day. But in.com can now reveal that the actress-producer will be styled by celebrity stylist Mimi Cuttrell who is most famous for being the primary stylist of supermodel Gigi Hadid. The celeb stylist also styles Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber.

Says a source, “Ever since Mimi started styling Priyanka, everyone has been talking about her fashion outings. Recently Priyanka and Mimi were spotted shopping for her wedding shoes at the Jimmy Choo store in Paris. Mimi understands the kind of style requirements of Priyanka and what she can carry off and the actress has been getting high praise for all her international outings so it was only fitting that she ask Mimi to style her for her wedding too. Buzz is that Priyanka may wear a Ralph Lauren gown in a shade of pink. Her entire wardrobe is being shopped from all over the world – from her dress to her shoes and accessories. It's an extremely special occasion and the two weddings are fit for a princess as Priyanka is a global phenomenon today.”

dun dah dun dun.. 🎶 @priyankachopra

The source adds that while Priyanka always had a chic style sense and great taste, Mimi upped the ante after she took over Priyanka's everyday looks. “We saw the actress walk down the streets of New York City with some really cool and trend-setting styles. Mimi has also styled Pee Cee for her bridal shower which was organised by producer Mubina Rattonsey and her manager Anjula Acharia, at Tiffany’s Blue Box Café in New York. Priyanka looked stunning in a white Marchesa feathered dress paired with nude Christian Louboutin pumps, accessorized with a diamonds string necklace from Tiffany. Priyanka was also styled by Mimi when she wore a Giorgio Armani slip dress to the Tiffany & Co 2018 Celebration of the Tiffany Blue Book Collection: The Four Seasons Of Tiffany in NYC and the royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's in May where she was attired in a custom-made, lilac coloured Vivienne Westwood outfit, a Philip Treacy hat and accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz jewels.”