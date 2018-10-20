Priyanka Chopra eyed by Wolverine; Nick Jonas better watch out!

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra has not only won the heart of Nick Jonas, but also Wolverine. PeeCee was attending the Golden Heart Awards recently and while she was greeting a guest, she caught the attention Hugh Jackman, who couldn’t seem to take his eyes off her! Many of Priyanka’s pics went viral before but this particular one is legendary.

What makes the pic even more interesting is that the X-Men star was having a conversation with Anna Wintour, the editor in chief of Vogue magazine. When someone like her is right in front you, you’d normally pay attention. But not Hugh Jackman, who clearly had his eyes fixed on the desi girl.

Priyanka wore a blue Michael Kors' heavy suede trench coat dress which is a part of the designer’s Spring/Summer 2019 collection and topped it off with a pair of Schutz gold heels. She also carried a Gucci bag that looked like a seashell.

Priyanka has been off Bollywood for a long time, focusing on Quantico in Hollywood. She is all set for a comeback in the Hindi film industry with The Sky is Pink which is being directed by Shonali Bose. The film will star Zaira Wasim in the lead. As for her wedding with Nick, word has it that they’re looking at Jodhpur during winter.​