Priyanka Chopra feeling 'Exotic' again, this time with beau Nick Jonas?

Well, if it isn't already clear, the title was indeed a hint at Priyanka Chopra's sassy self that she flaunted in Pitbull's Exotic. With that, our Desi Girl went Videsi and the west fell in love with her. PeeCee has gone on to conquer Hollywood like a piece of cake. And it looks like she is in the mood to do it all over again, this time with another single!

Gossip mills are abuzz that PeeCee and beau Nick Jonas will soon collaborate for a single. Nick, who is an already established singer wants his ladylove to not just feature in the video, but to croon the track too!

“Nick is thinking of doing a song with Priyanka. And she’ll not just feature in the video, but might also lend her voice. Things are at a nascent stage," a source informed Deccan Chronicle.

A peek into the past will tell you that loves to show his girlfriends off in his music videos. Nick's hit single Jealous was dedicated to his ex-girlfriend Olivia Culpo, who featured in the video as well. OK then!

Priyanka recently moved out of Salman Khan's Bharat, without publicly citing a reason. While a marriage is rumouredly on the cards, we also hear she has bagged a massive project in the west!

All things exotic...