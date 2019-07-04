Global icon Priyanka Chopra often breaks the internet with her social media posts. Be it pictures with her beau Nick Jonas or her ridiculously hot photoshoots, PeeCee is always at the top of her social media game. In the month of June, the diva turned up the heat in a sizzling backless picture that went viral. The look was for the cover of an international magazine InStyle. Now, another look of the Quantico star for the magazine is out and it’s sizzling.
In a video that is currently doing the rounds on the internet, Priyanka is seen donning a floral blazer with nothing underneath and she teamed it up with a pair of denims and a neckpiece. The picture has the Desi Girl gazing intensely at the camera. The short clip was shared by Laura Brown, the editor of the same magazine, who can be heard asking Priyanka, “How do you look?” To which, Priyanka is seen replying sensually, “Sultry”. Brown is the same lady whom PeeCee had taught how to tie a sari using safety pins.
Take a look at Laura Brown’s post for Priyanka Chopra here:
Here’s the cover which had Priyanka channelling her inner desiness in a golden Tarun Tahiliani sari while flaunting her back.
Fashion is such an important part of global culture, often arising from centuries of tradition, and doesn’t go out of style when the seasons change. The ‘Saree’ is one of the most iconic and recognized silhouettes from India. To me, its beauty lies in its versatility, not just in drape and fabric. It embodies elegance, femininity, and power, and I love how I feel when I’m wearing one. I’m so proud to be wearing a @Taruntahiliani saree on @instylemagazine’s July cover! Thank you @laurabrown99 for being such an amazing creative partner, and for sharing some of India’s incredible fashion with the world. #IndianSummer #ProudDesi (Link to the story in bio)
However, the blouse-less picture had also generated much criticism from the netizens who slammed the star for insulting the Indian attire and called it 'misleading'. However, designer Tahiliani, soon came to her support. "There's nothing vulgar about it. In fact, not using a choli makes it a global statement. The transition from alluring Indian beauty to this modern goddess for a mainstream fashion cover only speaks of her (Priyanka) versatility. She is truly a modern Indian icon," he told Mid-Day.