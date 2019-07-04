Darshana Devi July 04 2019, 12.15 pm July 04 2019, 12.15 pm

Global icon Priyanka Chopra often breaks the internet with her social media posts. Be it pictures with her beau Nick Jonas or her ridiculously hot photoshoots, PeeCee is always at the top of her social media game. In the month of June, the diva turned up the heat in a sizzling backless picture that went viral. The look was for the cover of an international magazine InStyle. Now, another look of the Quantico star for the magazine is out and it’s sizzling.

In a video that is currently doing the rounds on the internet, Priyanka is seen donning a floral blazer with nothing underneath and she teamed it up with a pair of denims and a neckpiece. The picture has the Desi Girl gazing intensely at the camera. The short clip was shared by Laura Brown, the editor of the same magazine, who can be heard asking Priyanka, “How do you look?” To which, Priyanka is seen replying sensually, “Sultry”. Brown is the same lady whom PeeCee had taught how to tie a sari using safety pins.

Take a look at Laura Brown’s post for Priyanka Chopra here:

So I guess I post this on @Twitter. While the Lady P is still on sale, have a...sexy 4th. @priyankachopra @InStyle pic.twitter.com/BYAI9xrR7H — Laura Brown (@laurabrown99) July 3, 2019

Here’s the cover which had Priyanka channelling her inner desiness in a golden Tarun Tahiliani sari while flaunting her back.