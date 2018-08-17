Priyanka Chopra gears up for engagement in Bharat, Katrina Kaif flies out to shoot for Bharat

We all know that Priyanka Chorpa was all set to make her Bollywood comeback with Salman Khan starrer Bharat. But, the actress just a few days before the shoot walked out of the film. She informed the makers about it last minute and it was Katrina Kaif who replaced Priyanka in the nick of time. The makers of Bharat have already finished with its first schedule in Mumbai and the team has now flown down to Malta for the film’s second schedule.

Joining the team is Katrina Kaif who is all set the kickstart the shoot of her scenes in Maltra. The actress on her Insta story has shared a picture from the plane while she was travelling to the pretty island.

Well, there’s a strong buzz that Priyanka Chopra is all set to host an engagement party in Mumbai for her friends. Nick Jonas and her family arrived in Mumbai recently. So, while Priyanka, who could have been a part of Bharat, is gearing up for her engagement party, Katrina is all set to begin the shooting of the film.

When PeeCee left the film, gossip mills started speculating the reason behind her sudden exit from Bharat. Most considered her engagement with Nick Jonas, a reason behind her exit but then the reports of PeeCee signing a big Hollywood project started making it to headlines. Salman was questioned over her exit to which he had stated, “I’m really happy for her. If we knew it before that she has been signed for a very big film there, we would never have stopped her. Just that we got to know about it in the very end, just 10 days before her schedule was to begin. She came home. I said ‘no problem, if you don’t want to do it, then don’t do it’.”

When further probed over her marriage plans, Salman had then quipped, “We were given some other reasons at that time, that (laughs), well, you all would understand! That might also be the reason, or maybe this one. Whatever be it – marriage, or some other film or she doesn’t wish to work in India at the moment, or she doesn’t wish to work with me, she just wants to do Hollywood films and TV shows, whatever be the reason, it is her call. We are really happy and supportive about her doing really good work. Even if she isn’t working here, she is making India proud outside. Even if she doesn’t wish to work with Salman, it’s fine, she is working with some big star there. At least it makes India proud. We were pretty okay with that.”

Well, whatever the consequences be, we are happy that PeeCee has finally met her perfect match in Nick Jonas. Can’t wait to see their engagement pictures. Excited much!