Entertainment

Dia Mirza gets her first ever tattoo, check out what it says

Bollywood

First photos from Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa's wedding

  3. Bollywood
Read More
back
Amitabh Bachchankaran joharMadame Tussauds LondonPriyanka ChopraShahid Kapoor
nextNavya Naveli Nanda first hits the gym, then the street in this viral video

within