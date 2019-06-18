Darshana Devi June 18 2019, 5.41 pm June 18 2019, 5.41 pm

In the past few years, multiple biggies from the entertainment industry have unveiled their wax lookalikes at Madame Tussauds. After well-known celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit mesmerised us with their wax figures, it was Shahid Kapoor who joined the club in the month of May. Another celebrity who now has a brand new figure at the wax statue galaxy is Priyanka Chopra. With it, the global icon now has her wax statues in not just one, but as many as in four different continents.

On Tuesday, Madame Tussauds London uncovered its first ever figure of PeeCee, ending months of speculations. Apparently, the Quantico star has been working closely with the Madame Tussauds’ team on the project since 2018 and fans have been waiting desperately to have a glimpse of it since then. “I love London, it has such an energy and spirit to it. Working with Madame Tussauds London’s team has been so much fun. It’s incredible to think that my fans can now meet my figure in one of my favourite cities in the world,” shared Priyanka.

Take a look at Priyanka’s Madame Tussauds’ statue in London here:

Priyanka Chopra's wax statue in Madame Tussauds London

The figure has the Desi Girl donning a magnificent gold sequin gown belonging to the collections of Ralph Lauren. “The only update to the look is the addition of replica diamond wedding and engagement rings in a nod to her newlywed status,” read a press statement from her team.

Steve Davies, General Manager at Madame Tussauds London, said, “Priyanka Chopra Jonas is an obvious choice as the latest addition to our star-studded line-up. We welcome guests from around the globe each year and we’ve seen Priyanka’s fan base continue to grow worldwide. It’s been an honour to work with Priyanka and we’re sure fans will be excited to meet her new figure at Madame Tussauds London.”