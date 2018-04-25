Priyanka Chopra gives editing lessons to a magazine’s editor

Priyanka Chopra has made herself popular not only in India but also all over the world. She is a well-known personality in Hollywood and as such, gets to meet the big shots in the media. When you meet them on a regular basis, you tend to be friendly with them. And when you have your friends hanging out in your office, things are never the same right?

Priyanka recently met her friend Laura Brown at her office in New York. Laura is the editor in chief of In Style magazine. In a video posted on Instagram, Priyanka can be seen holding the ‘editor’s pen’ and editing some of the pages of the magazine. She seems to be giving advice to Laura on the content that should be in her magazine. Not just that, PeeCee took over Laura’s chair and remained there till the editor begged her to leave.

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Apr 24, 2018 at 3:44pm PDT

Priyanka is undoubtedly multitalented. She is not only an actor but also has a music album. Her stint in Hollywood had caused her to miss out on some Bollywood assignments but will make a comeback to Hindi cinema with Bharat. In the film, she will be starring opposite Salman Khan.

Two years back, Priyanka was on the 100 most influential people list by Time magazine. She recently confirmed her invite to the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, to be held on May 19. The Miss World 2000 winner is a good friend of the bride and it is rumoured that she will be a bridesmaid for her wedding. Speculations hit a high when Priyanka was spotted in London recently.