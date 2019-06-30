Nikita Thakkar June 30 2019, 11.42 am June 30 2019, 11.42 am

It's a beautiful day and adding to its prettiness is our very own desi girl Priyanka Chopra. Well, it's rightly said, you can take an Indian out of India, but you can't take India out of an Indian. Priyanka Chopra, who is now a Jonas bahu, is still so desi at heart that for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's wedding, she opted to wear a nine-yard, a piece of clothing that Indians love to boast about. Pictures are all over on Instagram and we can see Priyanka sporting an exquisite netted saree in pink designed by none-other-than Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Backless blouse, hair tied in a bun and decorated with a flower, PeeCee looks ravishing. Complementing her is hubby, Nick Jonas, who is nicely suited-booted for the occasion.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Here's one family picture:

View this post on Instagram OMG OMG A post shared by JonasBrothers (@jonaasbrothers) on Jun 29, 2019 at 3:14pm PDT

These pictures sure do take us in a flashback to Priyanka's wedding with Nick Jonas. She had a Christian wedding followed by a Hindu wedding and all were so dressed to the T. For the Hindu wedding, she had opted to wear a Sabyasachi creation while her white gown was designed by Christian Dior.

View this post on Instagram And forever starts now... ❤️ @nickjonas A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Dec 4, 2018 at 4:36am PST