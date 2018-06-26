Priyanka Chopra, Gul Panag, Kalki Koechlin - meet the real biker babes of Bollywood

Riding a bike is not a guy's thing anymore, thankfully. The leading ladies of Bollywood are destroying every single gender stereotype attached to motorcycles. By now you will be like, 'Oh this is yet another boring compilation of Bollywood actresses on bikes'. Only it's not! This piece is not about the actresses like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and Shraddha Kapoor, who have already shown off their bike-riding skills on screen, which they happily imbibed only because their role demanded it. We are going to talk about the women, who have a real passion for riding, and in fact, own powerful superbikes. These are the women, who are the real biker babes thereby proving that the word does not only mean underclothed women posing with bikes.

Take a look at our list of female celebrities who are big-time motorcycle enthusiasts.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is a big time fan of bikes. She first rode one while filming for Don. She enjoyed the experience so much that she brought a customised pink Harley Davidson Superlow while she was hosting Khatron Ke Khiladi in 2014. In fact, the love for the bike is still intact as she rode a Ducati motorbike for her role as Alex Parrish in her ABC show, Quantico season 3.

Kalki Koechlin

Kalki's father Joel Koechlin is an avid biker and photographer. So this passion comes to the actress from him. In fact, the father-daughter duo went on a 4,000km biking trip to the Northeast for a travel show on their Royal Enfield Himalayan bikes.

Gul Panag

Gul's first love might as well be a bike. The fact that her husband Rishi arrived on a Royal Enfield motorcycle while Gul sat next to him in a sidecar on their wedding day says it all. The actress has been riding since she was 17. In fact, the first bike she ever rode was an Enfield 500. She owns a Triumph Bonneville Bobber cruiser motorcycle and the Triumph Bonneville T120, but the Victory Hammer is her fav, she confessed in an interview.