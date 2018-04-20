Priyanka Chopra gushes over Meghan Markle, calls her a ‘Princess for the people’

Priyanka Chopra is good friends with former Suits star and soon-to-be-royal Meghan Markle. On a number of occasions, the duo has shared selfies with each other and have spent considerable time in each other’s company. Two years ago, Priyanka stood tall in the Time’s most influential persons of the year list. And just like any other year, this year too, Time published another list of influential personalities for 2018, this time including PeeCee’s friend Meghan and her fiancé Prince Harry. And like a true friend, Priyanka penned some kind words for Meghan.

Priyanka opened Meghan’s profile on Time highlighting their many conversations over food. “Somewhere among biryani, pouting and endless conversations, I realised just how deeply Meghan Markle cares for the world,” she writes, adding that with Meghan, what people see is real and “what you get is a relatable young woman with her heart and mind in the right place.”

Speaking about Meghan and Harry’s relationship, the desi girl said that the “ever-smiling, strong free spirit found her prince, fell in love and in turn made a cynical world believe in fairytales again.” She believes that Meghan will stand with Harry and will be “a princess for the people”.

Priyanka and Meghan have been friends for many years. Peecee’s tribute to Meghan comes just a month before her wedding the Prince. These kind words only give rise to the rumours that Priyanka will be one of the bridesmaids for the royal wedding on May 19.

The Time magazine shortlists 100 people who influenced the world in their own way. This includes people from various walks of life such as sports, politics, filming, culture, and others. In 2018, besides Meghan and Harry, Time included in their list Deepika Padukone, Roger Federer, Virat Kohli, Tiffany Haddish, Rihanna, Donald Trump, and others.