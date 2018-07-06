Priyanka Chopra had a pretty awesome Fourth of July with Nick Jonas and family

Rumour buzz of Desi girl Priyanka Chopra dating Nick Jonas are just getting louder with time. Besides their joint public appearances and social media PDAs, the two recently surprised us when they started appearing hand in hand, everywhere, including the star-studded Ambanis' function in India. The two, who are currently in New York, seem to have celebrated July 4 (US Independence Day) together!

Brothers. The tradition continues. 🇺🇸 A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Jul 4, 2018 at 6:55pm PDT

In one of the pictures shared by Priyanka, has two little girls waving at the American flag and from the same location, Nick also posted a picture with his brothers.

The two were spotted holding hands and cycling together in the New York city, and if reports are to be believed, were soon joined by Nick’s brother Joe Jonas and his fiancée too!

This is not the only time Priyanka has had a rendezvous with Nick’s family. Earlier too, before their much-hyped India visit, Priyanka was Nick’s date at the wedding of his cousin.

If reports are to be believed, the couple is even taking their relationship a step ahead and are planning to get engaged. Nick reportedly visited India with a sole reason to meet PeeCee’s mom, Madhu Chopra, and also took off to Goa with Priyanka’s close friends and cousin, Parineeti Chopra. It’s said that the engagement was decided after the dinner with Priyanka’s mum in Mumbai.

We are totally wishing for the big news soon.