Soheib Ahsan July 19 2019

Priyanka Chopra's near and dear ones have been eagerly waiting for her birthday. They showered her with sweet and love-filled wishes on the occasion. The pictures of her birthday bash with only her closest people reveal that they did their best to make the party a memorable one. Priyanka's hubby Nick Jonas and sister Parineeti Chopra were also present at the party. In all of the pictures, PC can't stop smiling eagerly with her eyes glued to the enormous cake before her.

Check out these pictures from Priyanka Chopra's birthday bash:

On her birthday Priyanka was wished by a huge number of people from both her personal as well as her professional life. She was wished by her father-in-law Paul Kevin Jonas who stated that they were thankful to have her in their family. Her mother Madhu Chopra said that holding her daughter in her arms felt priceless. On the professional front too, she was wished by many other people. Some of these included Anil Kapoor, who admired her ability to overcome any obstacle and Alia Bhatt, who called her an inspiration. If there is anything that we can confirm from this, it is that PC loves a lot of people and is loved by many more.

Check out Madhu Chopra's Instagram post:

Holding you in my arms was priceless!! Love you my child - Madhu Akhouri Chopra