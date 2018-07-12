Priyanka Chopra has special plans for her 36th birthday and we know the details

Actress Priyanka Chopra is back to the bay after her Hollywood stint. The actress will be seen in a Bollywood film after a gap of three years, her last being Bajirao Mastani. Now that PeeCee is back to India, we thought she will be celebrating her birthday in the city but looks like the Desi Girl has some other plans.

Rumor has it that the Baywatch actress, who will be turning 36 years on July 18, plans to ring in her special day with her boyfriend Nick Jonas in the US. Since it will be her first birthday with Nick, Priyanka will be flying specially to the States as he has his work commitments to fulfill and won’t be able to travel to India. The couple will be hosting a small intimate party for the close friends from Hollywood.

Of late, Priyanka has been juggling a lot between US and India. The actress was back to the bay after wrapping up her Hollywood commitments with boyfriend Nick Jonas. The alleged couple then zoomed off to Goa for a small mini vacation. Parineeti Chopra was a part of this vacation too.

Later, Priyanka flew to New York to celebrate 4th of July with her boyfriend. Holding hands and cycling, PeeCee and Nick had a blast. Just a few days ago, she flew back to India and started the preparations of her upcoming Bollywood film, The Sky is Pink.

Well, as they say everything is fair in love and war and when you are in love, distance definitely doesn’t matter. Priyanka is ready to travel to and fro to the other corner of the world just to be with Nick.

