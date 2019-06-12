Ranjini Maitra June 12 2019, 4.53 pm June 12 2019, 4.53 pm

Priyanka Chopra, well after conquering Bollywood, headed to the West to make it big in Hollywood. So far, with a supersuccessful American TV series, three films and a YouTube talk show to her credit, there's no stopping PeeCee. After her wedding with Nick Jonas, life has gotten even more hectic since she keeps shuttling between the US and India. Amid everything, however, she hasn't forgotten the social causes she committed herself to.

Priyanka, who was appointed as UNICEF's goodwill ambassador in 2016, has been honoured with the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award by Unicef USA. The award will be presented to her at the UNICEF Snowflake Ball this year in December. The award is a recognition to her commendable contribution to raising awareness about the rights of children across the globe. Recently, she also visited refugee camps in Ethiopia and interacted with the children. On her Instagram, the actor posted a note of thanks for the prestigious award.

Nick, a proud husband, took to social media to celebrate his ladylove's achievement.

Priyanka, an old associate of UNICEF, powerfully shut trolls that asked her what was she doing for the children of India. "I believe a child is a child and we all are global citizens and we need to care about the future of children all over the world. I have worked with UNICEF in India for many years and will continue to do so," she responded.

Through her non-profit organisation The Priyanka Chopra Foundation for Health and Education, the actor continues to contribute to the causes of women’s education, safety and empowerment.