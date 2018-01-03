Priyanka Chopra: I love when people stalk me on Instagram

Actress Priyanka Chopra has been ruling the world with her bold statements for a while now. The global icon PeeCee is an internet sensation too. With over 20 million followers on Instagram, Priyanka is highly active on social media and loves interacting with her fans. And being the star that she is, PeeCee has a huge share of stalkers who keep an eye on every moment in the actor’s life. But guess what, Priyanka doesn’t mind.

The 35-year-old actress, who recently appeared on Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty’s reality-based talent show India's Next Superstars, was smitten by a fan who knew everything about her. The contestant told Priyanka that she was her biggest inspiration and she regularly stalked her on Instagram.

Delighted by the remark, Priyanka admitted that she loves being stalked on social media. She added that she checks how many people go through her stories and posts. "I'm impressed that you know so much about me. I love when people stalk me on Instagram as I, myself, check how many people have checked my stories and posts” Priyanka said.

On the work front, the actress currently has no Bollywood films signed. But she will be seen in two Hollywood films, ‘A Kid Like Jake’ and ‘Isn’t It Romantic?’​