Priyanka Chopra irks Tanushree Dutta by calling her a 'survivor'

Many Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar among others have come in support of actress Tanushree Dutta, who has accused and spoken up about her sexual harassment at the hands of veteran actor Nana Patekar. Reportedly, Tanushree, who has been away from the limelight, has made a comeback with an explosive. The actress who had raised allegation against Nana in 2008, has brought the spotlight once again on her unpleasant experience of working with Patekar during the shooting of Horn Ok Please.

While the actress is very much happy with the support the industry-wallahs are pouring in, but looks like she is miffed about being called survivor by desi girl Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka on Twitter co-quoted Farhan's tweet and wrote, "The world needs to #BelieveSurviviors". Reacting on the same, reportedly, Tanushree said, "Well, it's amazing. She (Priyanka) has finally decided to join the bandwagon. It's probably a smart thing to do at this point of time. But I just want people to know that I am not going to be reduced to a survivor. I have a name, I have a story and I have this truth that I am trying to get out because it's not for me but for people who will come forward in the generations to come."

Looks like Tanushree is on a roll as she even did not mince words while targeting Twinkle Khanna. Firstly, she lauded Miss Khanna for her support, but questioned her on what she is doing about her husband Akshay Kumar, who is shooting with Nana for Housefull 4.

Lastly, seems like the truth is out and sooner or later, it will win!