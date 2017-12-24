Priyanka Chopra is Bareilly Ki PHD

Our original Bareilly ki Barfi, superstar Priyanka Chopra has yet another exciting announcement to make. She will be honoured with a doctorate at the Bareilly International University by the Chancellor Dr. Keshav Kumar Agarwal in the presence of Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Ministry of Science & Technology, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Ministry of Earth Sciences and Shri Rajesh Agarwal, Finance Minister Government of UP.

The Quantico star hails from the Uttar Pradesh town. She will also be presented with a memento by the chancellor as she will be revisiting her hometown after five years.​ She will be receiving her doctorate on December 24 from the Academic Council of Bareilly International University.

Clearly, Priyanka is unstoppable. She is adding achievements after achievements to her bag. Earlier this year, the actress was awarded the Global Indian Icon Award at the Vogue Women of the Year Awards. She was also amongst Variety’s Power of Women honorees. The actress was also bestowed with the Global Icon (Extraordinary) Award at the recently held Zee Cine Awards.

On the work front, the actress recently spoke about her upcoming Bollywood projects. She said, “I have finalised two-three scripts. Now, I am left to make announcements. Yes, Rakesh Sharma biopic was one of the scripts I read. I was approached for the film when Aamir was a part of it. We weren’t supposed to do it next year, it was for 2019. But as of now, I don’t know anything else about the movie.”