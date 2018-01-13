Priyanka Chopra is killing it with her Quantico swag

We can tell that Priyanka Chopra's Quantico shoot is going on in full swing following regular updates on the actress' social media handles. Just one day following the revelation of the premiere date of Quantico season 3, the actress was spotted on the sets in an orange bunker gear, shades and a whole lot of swag.

Ahead of the shoot, Priyanka and her co-star Marlee Matlin, who joined the Quantico cast from season 3, were twinning like the "golden girls".

Priyanka was also seen arriving on the sets looking like a rockstar! This was Priyanka Chopra on the sets Quantico a day before, when she had lunch with her co-stars Jake McLaughlin, Russell Tovey and Alan Powell, who also joined the show this season.

PeeCee went back to the sets of Quantico to shoot for the show's third season as FBI recruit-turned-CIA agent Alex Parrish after celebrating Christmas in Mumbai and New Year in London. Quantico 3 is slated to premiere on April 26. Priyanka is also waiting for the release of two of her Hollywood films, Isn't It Romantic? and A Kid Like Jake. As for her next film in Bollywood, the desi girl hasn’t said anything yet.​