Priyanka Chopra is loving the #MumbaiRains, but we are waiting to see for how long

Priyanka Chopra returned to Mumbai just couple of days back and she is loving the weather here. The actress posted a picture on her Instagram account in which we see her in a car looking all enchanted with the rains in Mumbai. We are waiting to see for how long this love for #MumbaiRains will last considering many are already starting to hate it as almost half of the city is submerged due to downpour.

Just yesterday, Priyanka also confirmed her second Hindi movie after Bharat. Title The Sky Is Pink, this one will be directed by Shonali Bose. Priyanka has started prepping for the film, which is based on Aisha Chaudhary, who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of just 13. The young girl released a book titled My Little Epiphanies and was also a part of several motivational talks and speeches at the age of 15.

The Sky is Pink will also star Farhan Akhtar. Reportedly, Priyanka and Farhan will play Aisha's parents. And as for who is playing Aisha? Well, the Secret Superstar actress, Zaira Wasim is said to be on-board.

In August, Priyanka and Salman Khan will commence shooting for Bharat in Punjab. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat also stars Tabu, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles and is inspired by the Korean film, Ode to My Father (2014).