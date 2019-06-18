Antara Kashyap June 18 2019, 12.53 pm June 18 2019, 12.53 pm

The Jonas Brothers who reunited six years after a very public split released an album Happiness Begins on June 7. This album was their first in a decade, after Lines, Vines and Trying Times which was released in 2009. The album came after two very successful singles the band dropped after reuniting - Sucker and Cool- the former being the group's debut single to be number one at the Billboard Top 100 charts. Now the Jonas Brothers have achieved another major accolade, Happiness Begins is now a number one album at the Billboard Top 200 charts. Congratulating her husband Nick Jonas on the achievement, actor Priyanka Chopra posted a sweet message on her Instagram.

Billboard on Tuesday announced the achievement on their official website. Priyanka Chopra posted a motion story with a screengrab of the article and Sucker as the soundtrack. She wrote, "So proud of you baby! Upwards and beyond. @nickjonas". The Jonas Brothers have also achieved other accolades such as the Biggest Week of 2019 for an Album, Largest Sales for an Album in a Year, Biggest Week for a Pop Album since 2017, etc.

Nick Jonas also posted the screengrab of the Billboard article, not being able to believe that the band sold 414,000 units in their very first week. He also thanked the band's fans for their overwhelming support.

Priyanka Chopra recently wrapped the shoot of Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar, which is her comeback film in Bollywood. The actress is currently in the United States with her family. Nick Jonas recently made headlines when he posted a picture of Priyanka's father Father's day, wishing he could get to know him. Priyanka and Nick have publicly shown support for each other Priyanka's message for Nick is just one example.