Priyanka Chopra is the hottest woman in the world, again

Priyanka Chopra’s love-life is the talk of the town and with Nick Jonas in tow, you can imagine why. Besides taking on the world everywhere she goes, the desi girl has now appeared on the cover of Maxim magazine. Dressed in all-white, the Bollywood babe is ranked the hottest woman on the planet by the magazine. That’s a record-breaking fourth time by PeeCee. Phew!

“She's got the talent, she's got the brains and she's definitely got the looks,” wrote Maxim. Priyanka had already bagged the title in 2011, 2013, and in 2016.

Priyanka has been enjoying some family time in India and visited Goa with her rumoured beau and American singer Nick Jonas. The couple was seen at dinner with PeeCee’s mother Madhu on June 27. According to reports, the duo is set to be engaged soon.

Twitter/Maxim India

Meanwhile, Priyanka will begin working on Bharat, in which she will co-star with Salman Khan. Her upcoming Hollywood film, Isn’t it Romantic is currently in the works too.

The third season of Priyanka’s popular TV series Quantico released in April but the makers announced that they have wrapped up the show for good. Priyanka was last seen opposite Jim Parsons in A Kid Like Jake.