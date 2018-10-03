Priyanka Chopra, Jacqueline and others are the newest LoveYatris?

Salman Khan’s production venture LoveYatri is all set to hit the screens on October 5, 2018. The movie will mark the debut of Salman’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. It is also the first film for Warina Hussain. The trailer and the songs have created a reasonable buzz about the movie and now Bollywood celebs have stepped in to promote the film.
Haha!! So our current obsession is #chogada here’s some #chogadawithlove literally the first and last takes with my girlies @poonamandpriyanka ❤️ which one did you like and how do you express your love?? Mine has always been through dance!! @aaysharma @warinahussain @skfilmsofficial all the best for #loveyatri #lovetakesover
Following in my footsteps kinda love ♥️♥️♥️ @vjanusha 😘😘#ChogadaWithLove #Loveyatri #LoveTakesOver. @aaysharma, @warinahussain, @skfilmsofficial @arpitakhansharma
Kyuki self love naam ki bhi cheez hoti hai, i express mine with dance and just by being my crazy self!!! So heres my #chogadachallenge! Allllll the best @aaysharma, @warinahussain and @skfilmsofficial ❤️ #loveyatri #chogadawithlove #lovetakesover #sorrynotsorry
Doing #ChogadaWithLove with my fav @iambobbydeol from the sets of Housefull 4! Whattey fun song! All the best @aaysharma, @warinahussain and @skfilmsofficial for #Loveyatri. Can’t wait to watch the film. You guys too put on your dancing shoes and share your #ChogadaWithLove!
Using the hashtag, #ChogadaWithLove, celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika Arora, Sonakshi Sinha and others have shared videos of themselves dancing. While Priyanka’s video is the sweetest, Sonakshi’s is hilarious. By the way, we also love Jacqueline’s video where she has showcased her killer moves.
This is actually a new trend started in Bollywood that when a movie is all set to hit the screens a challenge is started that relates to the film. Like a few days ago, we saw the #SuiDhaagaChallenge where many B-Town celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, etc. tried to insert thread in the eye of the needle. While some did it quite well, some failed at the challenge.
@anushkasharma challenge done my way. Love u and all the best for Sui Dhaaga. May everyone’s hard work & belief be appreciated and rewarded.
Earlier this year, there was #PadManChallenge where celebs had to pose with a sanitary pad and share the picture on social media. To support the film many celebs took up the challenge.
#PadManChallenge and #SuiDhaagaChallenge surely helped the films to get a good response at the box office. Let’s see if #ChogadaWithLove will help LoveYatri or not.