Priyanka Chopra, Jacqueline and others are the newest LoveYatris?

Salman Khan’s production venture LoveYatri is all set to hit the screens on October 5, 2018. The movie will mark the debut of Salman’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. It is also the first film for Warina Hussain. The trailer and the songs have created a reasonable buzz about the movie and now Bollywood celebs have stepped in to promote the film.

Using the hashtag, #ChogadaWithLove, celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika Arora, Sonakshi Sinha and others have shared videos of themselves dancing. While Priyanka’s video is the sweetest, Sonakshi’s is hilarious. By the way, we also love Jacqueline’s video where she has showcased her killer moves.

This is actually a new trend started in Bollywood that when a movie is all set to hit the screens a challenge is started that relates to the film. Like a few days ago, we saw the #SuiDhaagaChallenge where many B-Town celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, etc. tried to insert thread in the eye of the needle. While some did it quite well, some failed at the challenge.

Earlier this year, there was #PadManChallenge where celebs had to pose with a sanitary pad and share the picture on social media. To support the film many celebs took up the challenge.

#PadmanChallenge: Challenge accepted @Varun_dvn @AnushkaSharma 😊 YES, that’s a Pad in my hand and there's nothing to be ashamed about. It's natural! #Period. P.S congratulations @akshaykumar sir @sonamakapoor, looking forward seeing your superheroic performance this friday! pic.twitter.com/ghVg8GCofT — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) February 7, 2018

#PadManChallenge and #SuiDhaagaChallenge surely helped the films to get a good response at the box office. Let’s see if #ChogadaWithLove will help LoveYatri or not.​