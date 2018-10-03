image
Wednesday, October 3rd 2018
English
Priyanka Chopra, Jacqueline and others are the newest LoveYatris?

Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra, Jacqueline and others are the newest LoveYatris?

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   October 03 2018, 5.20 pm
back
#ChogadaWithLoveaayush sharmaBollywoodEntertainmentJacqueline FernandezLoveYatriMalaika AroraPriyanka ChopraSalman KhanSonakshi SinhaWarina Hussain
nextAkshay Kumar cycles handsfree in Jaisalmer, but there's a warning!
ALSO READ

Loveyatri: Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain ready for dazzling debut

Loveyatri: Aayush Sharma gets candid about being the Chogada boy

Video alert! When Loveyatri team screamed Holi hai