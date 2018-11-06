Priyanka Chopra joined by Parineeti on her bachelorette!

It’s the wedding season in Bollywood. While Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have officially announced their wedding, Priyanka Chopra is yet to officially announce that when she will be tying the knot with her fiancé, Nick Jonas. But her bridal showers and bachelorettes are taking place quite often nowadays. Even cousin Parineeti has joined her for the festivities.

Red, white and Bride!!! #Bachelorette

Featherweight Champion of the world... #Bachelorette #FauxNotFur

Priyanka is in Amsterdam and Parineeti has joined her there. The bachelorette theme is clearly red and white. While everyone else is wearing red, PeeCee is wearing the white outfit. Our desi girl is looking gorgeous in the one piece with a sheer fur cape on it. Parineeti opted to wear a red one piece and a black fur jacket on it. We loved this video avatar of the Namaste England actor.

The morning after... #TheJSisters #Bachelorette

Priyanka Chopra is also spending quite a lot of time with Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner. The Bajirao Mastani actor posted the picture of herself and Sophie on Instagram and it clearly looks like the two are having a hangover after the bachelorette party.

Now as we are seeing the bride-to-be partying so much, we are quite keen to know when our desi girl will get married. Reportedly, the wedding is going to take place in Jodhpur, but let’s wait for an announcement from her.