Priyanka Kaul July 13 2019, 11.32 am July 13 2019, 11.32 am

International star Priyanka Chopra keeps her fans posted every now and then. Be it her MET gala appearance, or just plain chilling with hubby Nick Jonas, we get a daily dose of her, without fail. Apart from being a boss lady and having a tight schedule, the actress is a complete family person. Recently, Chopra wished her mother-in-law a happy birthday in her Instagram story and the picture gives us happy family vibes.

Check out the post here:

It’s interesting how Priyanka has captioned it as Happy Birthday Mother-in-love, for Denise Miller-Jonas. The picture has been taken from the family’s Mother’s Day celebration where the family came together for a picture perfect picture. Nick Jonas had shared the picture on Mother's Day earlier in 2019. He too shared the same picture wishing his mother on her birthday.

The actress, who got married to Nick in December, shares a close bond with her in-laws. She keeps sharing posts with her as well as her father-in-law Paul Kevin-Jonas. Chopra is equally fond of her brothers-in-law. On Joe Jonas’s wedding to Sophie Turner, the actress treated her fans with some really adorable posts wishing the new couple a happy married life.

Here’s one:

Even sister-in-law Sophie Turner had shared Priyanka and Nick’s post prior to their wedding. Her caption proved that Chopra is an amazing person and shares a deep bond with her extended family.

Even when the actress wished her brother Siddharth Chopra recently, she shared a post with not her own picture, but with her hubby, Nick, caught in a candid moment.