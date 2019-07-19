Divya Ramnani July 19 2019, 6.24 pm July 19 2019, 6.24 pm

The stunning Priyanka Chopra, who rang in her 37th birthday on July 18, had quite a gala celebration courtesy, hubby Nick Jonas. But, wait! The Sucker singer wasn’t the only person to make PeeCee’s birthday special, as she also had a set of surprise visitors in cousin Parineeti Chopra and mother Madhu Chopra. Now, let’s talk about what the Bajirao Mastani actor chose to wear on her big day, and, let us tell you, she didn’t disappoint at all! Taking to their Instagram accounts, Nick and Parineeti gave a sneak-peek into PeeCee’s birthday bash.

In the video shared by Nick, the Barfi actor looked mesmerising in a sequined red dress. Not to miss those sultry dance moves that left us drooling over the former Miss World. Further, PeeCee accessorised her look with a silver pair of hoops, golden stilettos and a cute hairband that had ‘birthday girl’ written on it. Parineeti Chopra, on the other hand, shared a beautiful selfie with her Mimi didi. In the picture, an elated PeeCee looked radiant as usual. In her caption, Pari penned a heartfelt note for her sister. She wrote, “In Miami with the birthday gurllll! Happy bday Mimi didi. There is never gonna be another one like you. Actress or sister 💕💕”

Take a look at the video shared by Nick Jonas here:

View this post on Instagram High Heels Red Dress 🔥🔥🔥 #HappyBirthdayPriyanka @priyankachopra A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Online (@priyankaonline) on Jul 18, 2019 at 7:53pm PDT

Well, here’s how Parineeti Chopra wished her darling sister:

And when Priyanka Chopra got rid of her short red dress:

On Thursday night, Nick Jonas took to his Instagram and wished his ladylove in the most desi way. He shared a few candid shots of the actor, who looked ravishing in her light pink saree and wrote a heartfelt caption.

Check out Nick Jonas’ wish for PeeCee here: