Priyanka Chopra bids adieu to Mumbai with Nick Jonas and a big smile - view airport pics

After spending almost a week in India, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas flew back to the US last night (June 28). The two had a lovely time here. we are sure. Nick got to meet Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra and close friends. After arriving in Mumbai earlier this week, they both had dinner with her loved ones here. Then the next day, they headed to Goa for a mini vacay along with Priyanka's family members.

Last night, they attended Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani’s engagement ceremony together. Soon after they left from there, they headed to the airport and left for America together walking hand-in-hand at the airport. While Nick wore a navy blue tracksuit, and Priyanka slipped into a black tracksuit with a white side stripe. Usually, Priyanka is a bit sad every time she bids adieu to Mumbai, but this time, she seemed happy, and why not? After all, she had her significant other with her. It's really good to see that she is happy with him. Check out the photos:

While they might not be saying that they are an item, but their body language says it all. In fact, Priyanka even put up an Instagram story of her brother and Nick when they were in Goa and captioned it “My Favourite Men” along with a heart-eyed emoji.

Like Nick met Priyanka's family and close friends here, she too gave company to Nick as his date to his cousin’s wedding in New Jersey a few weeks back. She met his extended family including his brother Kevin and his wife and daughter. Priyanka and Nick met at the 2017 Met Gala where they both arrived together on the red carpet wearing designs by Ralph Lauren.