Priyanka Chopra lends support to Harvey Weinstein’s ex

Harvey Weinstein became the talk of the town a few months ago when he was accused of sexual harassment and rape. Designer Georgina Chapman was married to him, but she divorced him recently. Well, our desi girl, Priyanka has supported Chapman by wearing her design at her bridal shower. PeeCee opted to wear a Marchesa design as a symbol of her support to Chapman.

Priyanka told Women Wear’s daily, “Georgina’s a friend of mine, and she has been. And it’s not her fault. And I don’t think it’s right to take it out on a self-made woman what somebody in her life did.”

“That’s the wrong attitude. I’ve known her for years, and that was a beautiful gown and deserved to be worn by a bride-to-be. And it made me feel like a princess. It was the right choice,” the Baywatch actress added. Along with the strapless gown, Priyanka wore diamond jewellery worth Rs 9.5 crore.

Before Priyanka, Scarlett Johansson had lent her support to Chapman by wearing her outfit at Met Gala in May. Chapman’s brand Marchesa saw a downfall after there were allegations of sexual harassment and rape against her husband. It was in October 2017 when she announced that she is getting divorced. Georgina told People, “My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered.”