Priyanka Chopra looks LIT as she heads towards a brand new 2019

2018 treated her grandly. The shoot of her second Hollywood outing Isn't It Romantic came to and end and she signed Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, which soon reaches its post-production stage as well. It was curtains down for her popular American TV show Quantico too. But the highlight definitely would be Priyanka Chopra's grand wedding with beau Nick Jonas; THE wedding we spoke of, a million times. It had both families fly down to Jodhpur to take part in all the fun and frolic.

With all the great things that happened last year, we aren't surprised Priyanka is welcoming 2019 with her spirits high and her hopes higher! At least that's what her latest Instagram update suggests. With her undone hair and flawless skin, PeeCee looks nothing short of dreamy. Her fans couldn't stop gushing about her either. With a trip to Switzerland with her hubby, the actor's new year began on a grand note. The freshness shows; don't you think?

Post marriage, Priyanka is back to work already and has a packed year ahead. Apart from the release of Isn't it Romantic which also stars Liam Hemsworth, she is believed to spend quite some time in India for the promotion of The Sky Is Pink. Rumours also suggest she could be a part of the sequel of her critically acclaimed film Fashion. Anyone else smell a great 2019 already?