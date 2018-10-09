Priyanka Chopra meets an ailing Rishi Kapoor in New York

On Sunday, Rishi Kapoor posted a video of himself and Anupam Kher hanging out on the streets of Manhattan, New York. The former is in the US for his treatment as he is not keeping well. While it is not yet revealed what illness he is suffering from, there were reports of him diagnosed with cancer. However, Rishi’s brother Randhir Kapoor denied the reports. Recently, Priyanka Chopra, who was in India for a brief period of time, returned to New York to comply with her work commitments in the West. She there met Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

PeeCee took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with Rishi and Neetu Kapoor. The picture proves that the trio had a great time. Well, what also grabbed our attention was that Rishi Kapoor has lost weight and looked a bit different from his usual. We wish the actor a speedy recovery from whatever illness he is suffering from.

Talking about Rishi Kapoor’s movies, he will next be seen in Rajma Chawal, which will be premiered on Netflix. He will also be seen in Hitesh Bhatia’s next which also stars Juhi Chawla in the lead role. Meanwhile, Priyanka’s next Bollywood film will be The Sky Is Pink. She also has Hollywood films like A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic? in her kitty.