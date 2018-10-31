Priyanka Chopra: Newspaper throws caution to the wind, points directly at PeeCee in this tailpiece

It’s wedding season in Bollywood! With Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tying the knot on November 14 and 15, rumour has it that Priyanka Chopra is also ready for her BIG DAY with fiancé Nick Jonas in December. Her bridesmaids have already thrown her a bridal shower to remember. And even as we are still soaking in those vibes, here is a tailpiece in Mumbai Mirror that makes us smirk. The tailpiece is hardly a tailpiece. This one is giving us more than just subtle hints. In fact, we're now calling a ‘tell piece’, on that makes some big revelations about our ‘desi girl’.

Well, if fans are wondering why PeeCee is in a hurry to become Mrs Jonas, the answer is that probably she is probably pregnant. Yep, you read that right! Without mentioning the name of the celeb, the piece suggests that a newly-engaged couple is on the family way, even before the official pheras take place. It further elaborates that the couple’s social media is increasingly filled with pictures of kids. Even a very recent picture in which the actress’ singer-beau is seen sharing a good time with her nephew.

Honestly speaking, even a level one Bollywood fan would be able to decode the reference in the tailpiece. There is little left to suspense in this one. Since 2008's Dostana, there has only been one desi girl in Bollywood, so very little is left to imagination here. It was just two days back that Priyanka shared a picture of Nick holding her nephew in his arms.

The tailpiece has pretty much revealed that they're speaking of Priyanka Chopra, even though they may not have done it in so many words.

Subtlety isn't the best feature of this piece. And if this is indeed true, congratulations are in order!