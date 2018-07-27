Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas already dethroning Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s love story has been loved and lusted after by their fans. And we have been hearing the shaadi rumours for quite some time now. While the two could have easily taken away the crown of curiosity held to date by Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma for their surprise wedding, looks like they were knocked off before they could reach the throne. And the ones to do it are Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas! The two arrived in a chat mangni pat byaah fashion, and within a span of few months, their relationship status has given more fodder to the media than any others.

From cosying up on the yacht to meeting each other’s families, PeeCee and Nick have done it all, and their pyaar is splashed for all to see, from Hollywood to Bollywood. And before we thought what else could they bring on board, KABOOM! Ali Abbas Zafar, director of Bharat that was touted to be her big comeback alongside Salman Khan, dropped the bomb. Priyanka was out of Bharat and the reason was Nick, which Ali was not at all discreet in admitting. And now, with rumours of their impending East meets West wedding, must say Ranveer and Deepika rumours look all but stale.

Reportedly, Ranveer and Deepika have zeroed in on the destination of their wedding, and that is Italy, the getaway of Virushka! While many have been going gaga over the same (yet again), we stifled a yawn. Isn’t that what we have been hearing for a long time? Come on you two, at this pace surely the spotlight that you mean to shun will go away willingly.

Take cues from PeeCee-Nick Ranveer and Deepika. Shying away is not always the best solution. Sometimes, dropping subtle hints along the way to pop up something new is as interesting as popping up the ring. And if you do, we are more than happy for you.