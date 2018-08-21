Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and the children they adore- all bitten by the 'Love Bug'

Priyanka Chopra finally made her love saga with Nick Jonas official, post a traditional roka ceremony that took place at her Mumbai residence on Saturday. The affair was an intimate one with only family members and close friends in attendance. But they definitely had plans to make the affair even more special.

The following day, they together visited St. Catherine's Home for Orphans, Nick decided to sing them his popular track Lovebug. As he sings, Priyanka simply can't take her eyes off him!

The company of children must have been blissful! Not just Nick, Priyanka was also in a musical mood. She shook a leg on her Gunday track Tune Maari Entriyaan!

May happiness always prevail! The two are now engaged and it is rumoured that they will marry in the month of October this year. After the engagement, Nick and his family left for New York on Monday, while Priyanka is still in India as she goes back on the sets of The Sky Is Pink and goes about her other work commitments here.