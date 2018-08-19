Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas engagement has a Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma connection

For Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, 18th August, 2018 is surely going to be a memorable day considering they held their roka ceremony at PeeCee's juhu residence. Their morning roka ceremony was attended by close family and friends and was followed by a fun engagement bash later in the evening. And here is some inside news for you: We have discovered that the entire ceremony was planned by the same wedding planners who planned Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's lavish wedding in Tuscany. Yes, Shilarna Vaze aka Chef Chinu announced about the same on her Instagram page.

The roka ceremony saw the couple dressed in their traditional-best attires, and their parents, too, opted for the desi look. Truly living in the digital era, the pictures of both events were instantly lapped up on various social media platforms. Priyanka and cousin sister Parineeti Chopra were twinning in yellow as Nick chose an off-white sherwani. Post the roka, an intimate engagement party was held in the evening and saw Raazi actor Alia Bhatt make an appearance, apart from the usual morning attendees like Arpita Khan Sharma, Anusha Dandekar and so on. While, many A-Listers were missing from the bash, the party turned out to be one crazy night for the couple who danced along to Cardi B's tunes.