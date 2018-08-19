Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas engagement has a Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma connection

For Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, 18th August, 2018 is surely going to be a memorable day considering they held their roka ceremony at PeeCee's juhu residence. Their morning roka ceremony was attended by close family and friends and was followed by a fun engagement bash later in the evening. And here is some inside news for you: We have discovered that the entire ceremony was planned by the same wedding planners who planned Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's lavish wedding in Tuscany. Yes, Shilarna Vaze aka Chef Chinu announced about the same on her Instagram page.
The roka ceremony saw the couple dressed in their traditional-best attires, and their parents, too, opted for the desi look. Truly living in the digital era, the pictures of both events were instantly lapped up on various social media platforms. Priyanka and cousin sister Parineeti Chopra were twinning in yellow as Nick chose an off-white sherwani. Post the roka, an intimate engagement party was held in the evening and saw Raazi actor Alia Bhatt make an appearance, apart from the usual morning attendees like Arpita Khan Sharma, Anusha Dandekar and so on. While, many A-Listers were missing from the bash, the party turned out to be one crazy night for the couple who danced along to Cardi B's tunes.
Adulting and bringing in the birthday in @priyankachopra ‘s kitchen! Wow I’m officially a grown up mother of one who doesn’t even try to organise psy birthday gatherings in far flung places anymore 😂 cheers to the second and LAST sober birthday since I turned eighteen hahaha! And thanks to the lovely couple @priyankachopra & @nickjonas for letting @gaiagourmet.in be a part of the happy occasion, @siddharthchopra89 for sharing the kitchen space with us and making some banging dishes and @shaadisquad for all the event support! And now that this is sounding like an oscar acceptance speech, might as well thank my beautiful family whom I love very much and my precious little chia seed who I couldn’t wait to be woken up by at 4 in the morning (possible grammatical errors in that sentence to be ignored coz it’s my birthdayyyyy lalalalala) #birthday #birthdayweek #birthdaymonth #birthdayyear