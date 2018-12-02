Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas have a true 'private wedding', beat Virushka and DeepVeer

Bollywood fans have been privy to a couple of high-profile weddings over the last one year. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli set the trend that was followed by Sonam Kapoor and now Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Of these four couples, three of them held their wedding ceremonies out of the bustling city of Mumbai and away from the paparazzi. Or so they thought. We did a little background work to figure out that only Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have so far enjoyed a truly ‘private wedding’.

Amidst all the hurly-burly of the wedding season that we cribbed about but secretly enjoyed, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas keyed their wedlock in a Christian ceremony at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan in Rajasthan. Talk about a 'private wedding', that happened right at the heart of the country, successfully ducking the paparazzi's lens (and nose). A high-profile wedding that we knew was going to happen. That actually says a lot.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh flew to Italy's Lake Como for their wedding, with a very selective group of relatives. The picturesque backdrops and the heritage venue might be attractive but the sole motto was definitely privacy. We don't need to tell you how that ended up. We saw the bride and the groom leaving for Italy, and grinned. Off were the photographers, too. On their wedding day, pictures from all possible and impossible corners and angles flooded the internet. In some of them, the attendees were even snapped looking at the camera quite angrily, from a distance. People scratched their heads and tried to figure out who all were there in those photos. Sure enough, we didn't get a glimpse of them until they themselves revealed stunning pictures. But the purpose of privacy was definitely not served.

This also reminds us of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's marriage. For them, even the marriage was not officially announced. But as if that stopped anyone! On their (assumed) wedding day, the press was already there, although a few kilometres away from the venue. No prizes for guessing that the secret couldn't be kept.

Priyanka and Nick picked a venue that is not at all inaccessible. Moreover, they did no hush-hush business. We knew that the marriage would take place at Umaid Bhawan and that the ladkewale were in the country. And yet, all we could get our hands on were visuals of firecrackers that lit the sky in the evening of their wedding day and the elegant hotel that was all decked up. This couple whitewashed the other two when it comes to having a personal wedding in its truest sense.

Moral of the story: Your private wedding isn't guaranteed when you spend lakhs on a lavish, foreign locale.