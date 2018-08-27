Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas in California: We get you a b(r)unch of pictures

A new chapter in her life unfolds as the global icon Priyanka Chopra got engaged to Nick Jonas in a traditional way in Mumbai at her residence on August 18. Though there were a lot of reports about the two being already engaged, PeeCee and Jonas made it official only after the roka ceremony. After their quick engagement, Jonas and his family left for the US, while Priyanka stayed back to shoot for her Bollywood comeback The Sky Is Pink.

But looks like PeeCee couldn’t stay away from Nick for very long. A couple of days ago, the actress left for the US, and recently the fiancé and the fiancée were spotted in Malibu, California. The two had a brunch date, and their pictures have made it to the internet.

Don’t they make up for a super-hot couple?

While the two have exchanged rings, an official announcement on their wedding date is yet to be made. Reportedly, Priyanka and Nick will be tying the knot in September this year, but there’s no confirmation about the same.

Priyanka was supposed to make her Bollywood comeback with Salman Khan starrer Bharat, but she opted out of the film just a few days before the shoot started. Reportedly, marriage is said to be one of the reasons behind her exit from Bharat. Well, let’s wait for an official announcement from Priyanka about her wedding.