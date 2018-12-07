image
Friday, December 7th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas: Joe Jonas spills the beans on what really happened at the wedding

Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas: Joe Jonas spills the beans on what really happened at the wedding

Nikita ThakkarNikita Thakkar   December 07 2018, 9.42 am
back
BollywoodEntertainmenthollywoodjoe jonasnick jonasPriyanka ChopraSophie TurnerWedding
nextSara Ali Khan’s Kedarnath will not beat Janhvi Kapoor’s Dhadak day 1 collection predicts trade
ALSO READ

Priyanka Chopra finally REACTS on being called a 'global scam artist'

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding: A Sangeet ceremony that was no less than a glittery award night

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding: The bride shares joyful moments from their Sangeet ceremony