Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas: Joe Jonas spills the beans on what really happened at the wedding

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding saw the amalgamation of two beautiful cultures. With two stars exchanging wedding vows via both, Christian and Hindu traditions, it was one surreal moment to witness their breathtaking wedding pictures. Especially for the Jonas family, it was a completely different experience with them being a part of festivities like Sangeet, mehndi and pheras; customs that were so alien to them. And now, Nick's brother Joe Jonas has opened and shared his thoughts on how it was to witness an event like this.

Joe spoke to Today and said that he was simply overwhelmed to see his best friend and brother getting married to his dream girl. "Marrying Nick off to Priyanka has just been fantastic. Obviously, this has been one of the most beautiful weddings I've ever seen and to be part of it was a dream," he said.

In fact, he even confessed going completely blank for a few seconds while raising the toast. "I kinda blacked out for a minute. I was just overwhelmed with emotion. This is my brother, my best friend and to see him marrying his dream girl ... there was a lot of tears the whole weekend — and a lot of smiles. I had (the toast) on paper, so that was the most important part."

But the best is yet to come. He spilled the bean and said that Priyanka's family kind off managed to beat them in the dance faceoff during the sangeet. "The sangeet's a beautiful Indian tradition a few days before the wedding where you put on a performance, and they have the most incredible performers in her family. They have a lot of friends and family who are Bollywood stars. They definitely crushed us,” he said.

Joe is himself ready to get married to his Game of Thrones star girlfriend Sophie Turner but is yet to announce a date. Looks like the wedding celebrations are going to continue well into 2019 for the Jonas Brothers.