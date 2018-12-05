Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas: PM Modi takes to Instagram to wish the couple

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 2, 2018 at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. They had two wedding ceremonies, a Christian wedding and a Hindu wedding. Priyanka and Nick then organised a wedding reception in Delhi that took place on Tuesday. The reception was attended by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The pictures and the videos of the same were out on social media, but on Wednesday, PM Modi took to Instagram to share a picture from the reception and wish Nickyanka a happy married life.

Well, PeeCee too took to Twitter to thank our Prime Minister for attending her wedding reception and giving blessings to her and her hubby. Priyanka and Nick also thanked Narendra Modi by commenting on his Instagram post. Last year, when PM Modi had attended Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s wedding reception, he had not posted a picture of them. He had only posted a picture of the two when they had gone to meet him and invite him for the wedding reception. Looks like PeeCee is surely a lucky one.

A heartfelt thank you to our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for gracing us with your presence. Touched by your kind words and blessings. @nickjonas pic.twitter.com/ktGguBra0N — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 5, 2018

By the way, Rakhi Sawant has also commented on PM Modi’s post. Guess what she wrote? Well, she has invited PM Modi for her wedding to Deepak Kalal. LOL!