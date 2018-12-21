Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas reception: PeeCee's leading men missed the gala affair

The whole world, literally even Hollywood, is talking about the glorious Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Mumbai reception for Bollywood. Much of the digital space is filled with guests who made it and the ones who shook a leg at the event. But we're going to talk about something more interesting. The men in Priyanka's life who chose to stay away from her grand reception. She's acting with a ton of leading from Bollywood and most of her co-stars chose to give her reception a miss. Besides Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, none of the others graced the occasion.

Priyanka Chopra's Barfi co-star Ranbir Kapoor, her onscreen superhero Krrish- Hrithik Roshan, Gunday partner Arjun Kapoor, Dostana stars Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham, Aitraaz co-star Akshay Kumar to even her The Sky is Pink co-actor Farhan Akhtar, none made it to the party. In fact, the last Bollywood film Priyanka signed and eventually walked out of was Salman Khan's Bharat. But there seems to be no bad blood between them given that Salman Khan was among the guests to come and celebrate her special day.

Just not stars, even directors with whom Priyanka has closely worked with, did not attend the desi girl's reception. Chat show host Karan Johar, Anurag Basu and even Ali Abbas Zafar - the man who made the announcement of her exit from Bharat, none of them were in a mood to grace the night and wish Chopra.

While they were missed, the party was still a rocking one.