image
Friday, December 21st 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas reception: PeeCee's leading men missed the gala affair

Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas reception: PeeCee's leading men missed the gala affair

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   December 21 2018, 1.14 pm
back
Akshay KumarArjun KapoorBollywoodEntertainmentJohn Abrahamkaran joharMumbainick jonasNickyankaPriyanka ChopraRanbir Kapoorranveer singhreception
nextAndhadhun, Stree, Raazi, Padmaavat: Films that impressed us in 2018
ALSO READ

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas: Sabyasachi reveals how the bride's midnight blue lehenga was made

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas reception: The couple keep it simple yet stylish for their second Mumbai outing!

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas reception: The groom gets a taste of a Bollywood dance off