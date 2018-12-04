image
Tuesday, December 4th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Reception: PM Modi graces the function

Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Reception: PM Modi graces the function

Divya RamnaniDivya Ramnani   December 04 2018, 10.01 pm
back
BollywoodEntertainmenthollywoodNarendra Modinick jonasNick jonas and priyanka chopra weddingPm modiPriyanka ChopraPriyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
nextVarun Dhawan demands Rs 21 crore for ABCD 3 and here’s why it’s a legit demand
ALSO READ

Taimur Ali Khan is now among the top newsmakers of 2018

Anil Kapoor opens up on nephew Arjun Kapoor's affair with Malaika Arora

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Wedding: Did Parineeti Chopra bag a good joota churai deal?