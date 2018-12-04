Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Reception: PM Modi graces the function

It was only today when Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas dropped in their official wedding pictures in an arrangement with People Magazine and broke the internet with their gorgeousness. The two of them are currently hosting their Delhi reception and guess who graced the auspicious event? Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi went on to the stage to greet the couple and we also spotted them talking. It was extremely sweet of the PM to remove some time from his super busy schedule and come all the way to bless the beautiful couple.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot on December 1 and 2 amidst a lavish celebration in the presence of their family and close friends at the Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur. The extended Jonas family included Game of Thrones' actor Sophie Turner who looked gorgeous in Indian attire.