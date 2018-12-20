Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas reception: Sainal Nehwal, Hema Malini step in as the first guests!

After hosting a grand reception for the media on Wednesday, couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are hosting a Bollywood reception on December 20. The party will have the presence of all the who’s who of Bollywood. The much-awaited party has already kick-started and we all are containing our excitement to get glimpses of the big night! Worry not, we are here to provide you with all the latest updates. Here are some sneak-peeks of the first guests to arrive at the party.

Newlywed Saina Nehwal arrived with her hubby love Parupalli Kashyap. The two looked royal in their ethnic outfits. The boss lady dazzled in a beige embroidered lehenga and Parupalli was in his suited best. Next, was the very beautiful Hema Malini, legend A.R. Rahman and costume designer Abu Jani. Our eyes couldn’t move away from the eternal beauty Hema, who looked magnificent in a pretty blue saree. The oh-so-stunning lady went for a minimal makeup look and accessorised her outfit with golden pieces of jewellery. She also completed her looks with a small black glittery bag.

Any guesses who will arrive next? Let’s hold on to our breath for our favourite stars.